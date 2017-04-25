For the first time in its history, the U.S. Senior Open Championship will be contested on one of the five founding clubs of the USGA. Newport (R.I.) Country Club, which has hosted four previous USGA championships, will be the site of the 2020 U.S. Senior Open from June 25-28.

The historic club hosted the inaugural U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur championships in 1895, the 1995 U.S. Amateur and the 2006 U.S. Women’s Open. In 1894, Newport joined Chicago Golf Club, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, The Country Club and St. Andrews Golf Club in forming the USGA. Theodore A. Havemeyer, the co-founder of Newport Country Club, was the Association’s first president, and the Havemeyer Trophy is annually presented to the U.S. Amateur champion.

“Newport Country Club and its membership helped to lay the foundation upon which the USGA was built more than a century ago, and we are pleased to continue our rich history with the club,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman. “The U.S. Senior Open is senior golf’s most prestigious championship and we look forward to awarding the Francis D. Ouimet Memorial Trophy at Newport for the first time in 2020.”

William F. Davis designed Newport Country Club as a nine-hole layout in 1894, and the course was expanded to 18 holes five years later. In 1923, A.W. Tillinghast remodeled the course, which sits on the southern end of Newport. Ron Forse supervised a restoration in 2005. The Beaux Arts-style clubhouse, which was designed by architect Whitney Warren, overlooks Brenton Point.

“On behalf of the Newport Country Club, we are thrilled to be the host club for the 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship,” said Barclay Douglas Jr., club president. “The state of Rhode Island, the city of Newport and the club are most pleased to have the USGA return to Newport. Our ‘City by the Sea’ will be enhanced by having the world’s best senior players compete on our historic Tillinghast course.”

In 1895, Charles Blair Macdonald, who is considered the father of American golf course architecture, defeated Charles E. Sands, 12 and 11, to win the inaugural U.S. Amateur. One day later, Horace Rawlins, an English professional, posted a two-stroke victory over Willie Dunn to claim the U.S. Open over 36 holes, four trips around the original Newport course.