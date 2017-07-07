72nd U.S. Women's Open: Field ListAs of July 7, 2017

Bold: Exempt from sectional qualifying

Bold Italics: Exempt from sectional qualifying and U.S. Women's Open champion

(a): Amateur

 
Ty Akabane (a)
Marina Alex
Beth Allen
Elin Arvidsson
Aditi Ashok
Seon Woo Bae
Isabelle Boineau
Carly Booth
Emma Bradley (a)
Katie Burnett
Virginia Elena Carta (a)
Anne Chen (a)
Pei Yun Chien
Emily Childs
Chella Choi
Hye-Jin Choi (a)
Na Yeon Choi
Robyn Choi (a)
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Jacqui Concolino
Paula Creamer
Casey Danielson
Brianna Do
Austin Ernst
Shanshan Feng
Sandra Gal
Mariel Galdiano (a)
Laura Gonzalez Escallon
Georgia Hall
Rachel Heck (a)
Caroline Hedwall
Brooke Henderson
Emma Henrikson
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Mi Jung Hur
Karine Icher
Suyeon Jang
Eun Hee Ji
Tiffany Joh
Valdis Thora Jonsdottir
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
SoWhi Kang (a)
Kim Kaufman
Fumika Kawagishi
Cristie Kerr
Megan Khang
August Kim
Christina Kim
Dylan Kim (a)
Haneul Kim
Hyo Joo Kim
I.K. Kim
Kyung Kim
Min Sun Kim
Sei Young Kim
Jim Young Ko
Lydia Ko
Jessica Korda
Candie Kung
Jennifer Kupcho (a)
Brittany Lang
Bronte Law
Alison Lee
JeongEun Lee 
Jeongeun6 Lee 
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
Minyoung Lee
Mirim Lee
Seung Hyun Lee
Stacy Lewis
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Yan Liu
Gaby Lopez
Kelsey MacDonald
Meghan MacLaren
Nanna Koertz Madsen
Leona Maguire (a)
Mo Martin
Caroline Masson
Catriona Matthew
Ally McDonald
Stephanie Meadow
Morgane Metraux (a)
Ai Miyazato
Mika Miyazato
Becky Morgan
Haruka Morita
Belen Mozo
Azahara Munoz
Haru Nomura
Anna Nordqvist
Su-Hyun Oh
Ryann O'Toole
Lee-Anne Pace
Hee Young Park
Inbee Park
Jane Park
Sung Hyun Park
Florentyna Parker
Suzann Pettersen
Pornanong Phatlum
Gerina Piller
Morgan Pressel
Beatriz Recari
Paula Reto
So Yeon Ryu
Lizette Salas
Supamas Sangchan
Brooke Seay (a)
Eun Jeong Seong (a)
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Alena Sharp
Jenny Shin
Jiyai Shin
Kelly Shon
Ashleigh Ann Simon
Sarah Jane Smith
Jennifer Song
Natalie Srinivasan (a)
Angela Stanford
Marissa Steen
Lauren Stephenson (a)
Thidapa Suwannapura
Ai Suzuki
Kris Tamulis
Bailey Tardy (a)
Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (a)
Lexi Thompson
Pei-Ying Tsai
Mariajo Uribe
Samantha Wagner
Ayaka Watanabe
Karrie Webb
Jessica Welch
Michelle Wie
Dana Williams (a)
Cheyenne Woods
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
Sakura Yokomine
Rumi Yoshiba
Weiwei Zhang

