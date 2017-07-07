Bold: Exempt from sectional qualifying
Bold Italics: Exempt from sectional qualifying and U.S. Women's Open champion
(a): Amateur
|Ty Akabane (a)
|Marina Alex
|Beth Allen
|Elin Arvidsson
|Aditi Ashok
|Seon Woo Bae
|Isabelle Boineau
|Carly Booth
|Emma Bradley (a)
|Katie Burnett
|Virginia Elena Carta (a)
|Anne Chen (a)
|Pei Yun Chien
|Emily Childs
|Chella Choi
|Hye-Jin Choi (a)
|Na Yeon Choi
|Robyn Choi (a)
|In Gee Chun
|Carlota Ciganda
|Jacqui Concolino
|Paula Creamer
|Casey Danielson
|Brianna Do
|Austin Ernst
|Shanshan Feng
|Sandra Gal
|Mariel Galdiano (a)
|Laura Gonzalez Escallon
|Georgia Hall
|Rachel Heck (a)
|Caroline Hedwall
|Brooke Henderson
|Emma Henrikson
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|Charley Hull
|Mi Jung Hur
|Karine Icher
|Suyeon Jang
|Eun Hee Ji
|Tiffany Joh
|Valdis Thora Jonsdottir
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|Danielle Kang
|SoWhi Kang (a)
|Kim Kaufman
|Fumika Kawagishi
|Cristie Kerr
|Megan Khang
|August Kim
|Christina Kim
|Dylan Kim (a)
|Haneul Kim
|Hyo Joo Kim
|I.K. Kim
|Kyung Kim
|Min Sun Kim
|Sei Young Kim
|Jim Young Ko
|Lydia Ko
|Jessica Korda
|Candie Kung
|Jennifer Kupcho (a)
|Brittany Lang
|Bronte Law
|Alison Lee
|JeongEun Lee
|Jeongeun6 Lee
|Mi Hyang Lee
|Minjee Lee
|Minyoung Lee
|Mirim Lee
|Seung Hyun Lee
|Stacy Lewis
|Xiyu Lin
|Brittany Lincicome
|Pernilla Lindberg
|Yan Liu
|Gaby Lopez
|Kelsey MacDonald
|Meghan MacLaren
|Nanna Koertz Madsen
|Leona Maguire (a)
|Mo Martin
|Caroline Masson
|Catriona Matthew
|Ally McDonald
|Stephanie Meadow
|Morgane Metraux (a)
|Ai Miyazato
|Mika Miyazato
|Becky Morgan
|Haruka Morita
|Belen Mozo
|Azahara Munoz
|Haru Nomura
|Anna Nordqvist
|Su-Hyun Oh
|Ryann O'Toole
|Lee-Anne Pace
|Hee Young Park
|Inbee Park
|Jane Park
|Sung Hyun Park
|Florentyna Parker
|Suzann Pettersen
|Pornanong Phatlum
|Gerina Piller
|Morgan Pressel
|Beatriz Recari
|Paula Reto
|So Yeon Ryu
|Lizette Salas
|Supamas Sangchan
|Brooke Seay (a)
|Eun Jeong Seong (a)
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|Alena Sharp
|Jenny Shin
|Jiyai Shin
|Kelly Shon
|Ashleigh Ann Simon
|Sarah Jane Smith
|Jennifer Song
|Natalie Srinivasan (a)
|Angela Stanford
|Marissa Steen
|Lauren Stephenson (a)
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|Ai Suzuki
|Kris Tamulis
|Bailey Tardy (a)
|Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (a)
|Lexi Thompson
|Pei-Ying Tsai
|Mariajo Uribe
|Samantha Wagner
|Ayaka Watanabe
|Karrie Webb
|Jessica Welch
|Michelle Wie
|Dana Williams (a)
|Cheyenne Woods
|Jing Yan
|Amy Yang
|Sakura Yokomine
|Rumi Yoshiba
|Weiwei Zhang
