Park, who turns 29 the day before the championship begins, is a two-time winner of the U.S. Women’s Open (2008 and 2013) and a seven-time major champion. She missed last year’s Women’s Open at CordeValle because of a thumb injury, but still had a banner season that included qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame and winning the Olympic event by five strokes.

Ko, 20, held the 54-hole lead at last year’s Women’s Open before settling for a tie for third. The two-time major champion held the title of top-ranked golfer in the world for 84 weeks before Ariya Jutanugarn passed her in June. Feng, 27, was the first player from China to become a member of the LPGA Tour. She has two top-10 finishes in the Women’s Open (T-4 in 2012 and T-9 in 2013) and her lone major victory came in the 2012 Wegmans LPGA Championship.

Brittany Lang, In Gee Chun, (a) Eun Jeong Seong (Thursday, No. 10, 7:40 a.m. EDT; Friday, No. 1, 1:25 p.m. EDT)

This grouping matches the last two U.S. Women’s Open winners, Lang and Chun, with the reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior champion, Seong.

Seong has forged one of the most illustrious amateur careers of the last 30 years. The 17-year-old from the Republic of Korea is already a three-time USGA champion and the youngest player to appear in four championship finals. Last year, Seong became the first player to win the Women’s Amateur and Girls’ Junior in the same year. She also won the Girls’ Junior in 2015 and is one of three players to win consecutive Girls’ Junior titles.

Lang earned her first major championship win in her 47th start, defeating Anna Nordqvist in a playoff for the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open at CordeValle. The victory came 11 years after Lang finished runner-up as an amateur in the 2005 Women’s Open at Cherry Hills. Chun used a run of three consecutive birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17 to pass Lewis, Park and Amy Yang to claim the 2015 championship. Since the beginning of 2016, Chun has one victory and seven runner-up finishes.